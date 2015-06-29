Juncker: Greek No would be rejection of Europe

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said Greeks should vote Yes in the referendum on creditors' conditions, because a No would amount to rejection of Europe.

In a no-holds-barred speech on Monday (29 June), Juncker said he felt "betrayed" by Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ unexpected decision to call the vote and accused him of lies and populism in order to get a place in history books.

Referring to Tsipras' use of the words "blackmail" and "ultimatum”, whic...