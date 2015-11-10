EU to rule on Apple tax deals this year

The EU Commission is expected to rule by the end of the year on whether US firm Apple has benefitted from illegal tax deals in Europe, Ireland’s finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday (9 November).

“We're expecting an adjudication on Apple maybe in the next few weeks, but certainly between now and Christmas,” he told reporters on his way into the meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

"We don't have a date, but our expectation is it will be done this side of Christmas."