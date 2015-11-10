Ad
euobserver
EU Commissioner Vestager has not revealed a date yet for the decision on Apple (Photo: Ben Adamson)

EU to rule on Apple tax deals this year

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission is expected to rule by the end of the year on whether US firm Apple has benefitted from illegal tax deals in Europe, Ireland’s finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday (9 November).

“We're expecting an adjudication on Apple maybe in the next few weeks, but certainly between now and Christmas,” he told reporters on his way into the meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

"We don't have a date, but our expectation is it will be done this side of Christmas."

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Vestager's assured performance
EU: Starbucks and Fiat must repay €20-30mn on illegal tax deals
Ireland on the defensive in Apple tax row
EU Commissioner Vestager has not revealed a date yet for the decision on Apple (Photo: Ben Adamson)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections