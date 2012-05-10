Ad
euobserver
Ex-finance minister Venizelos (l) will have the final try at forming a government (Photo: consilium.eruopa.eu)

Eurozone blocks €1bn of aid amid Greek uncertainty

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone officials on Wednesday night (9 May) agreed to pay only €4.2 billion as first bail-out tranche for Greece, an outstanding 1 billion being blocked until June, amid growing political uncertainty in Athens and another failed attempt to form a government.

"The Board has confirmed the release of the outstanding amount of €5.2bn from the first installment...an amount of €4.2bn will be disbursed on 10 May. The remaining funds of €1.0bn are not needed before June and will be disbursed ...

euobserver

