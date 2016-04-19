Ad
euobserver
Volkswagen cars at display at North American car show. (Photo: Dave Pinter)

Dieselgate: Why VW says it did nothing wrong

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's parliamentary inquiry into the role of governments in the emissions scandal is scheduled to have its first session with witnesses on Tuesday (19 April). Meanwhile, the British parliament has begun its own investigation.

Several witnesses have given testimony to the House of Commons' transport committee in recent months.

This is what we have learned so far.

Firstly, that Volkswagen is really sorry, but says it did nothing illegal in Europe.

Paul Willis, managin...

DieselgateGreen Economy

Volkswagen cars at display at North American car show. (Photo: Dave Pinter)

