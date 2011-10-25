Berlusconi: Other EU states in no position to 'give lessons'

Other European states are in no position to "give lessons" to Italy, the country’s prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has said, lashing out at mounting pressure on Rome to bring an end to internal political divisions and push through radical adjustment measures.

"Nobody in the union can appoint themselves administrators and speak in the name of elected governments and the peoples of Europe," the Italian leader said in his communique on Monday (24 October).

"No one is in a positio...