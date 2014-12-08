Ad
Italian bank Monte Paschi was one of 24 EU banks to fail October's stress tests (Photo: Michelle Lee)

EU earns 'fail' grade over bank capital regime

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

New EU laws do not meet new global standards and would not be enough to ensure that the bloc's banks could survive a future financial crisis, according to a new report by the leading global bank regulator.

The rebuke is contained in a report published on Friday (5 December) by the Basel committee at the Swiss-based Bank for International Settlements, the body tasked with formulating the rules that govern the world's lenders.

The committee, which also assessed the US, Japan, China,...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox

