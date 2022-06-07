MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote

The European Parliament will vote on a crucial set of laws on Wednesday (8 June) that form the heart of Fit for 55, the EU's landmark strategy designed to bring carbon emissions down by 55 percent by 2030.
Files up for a vote include a ban on combustion engines by 2035; the introduction of a carbon tax on cars and ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
