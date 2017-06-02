Ad
Plankton, seaweed and protein rich worms were on the menu, when the prime ministers of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway met in Austevoll southwest of the city of Bergen in Norway. (Photo: Silje Katrine Robinson/norden.org)

Nordics could become 'Silicon Valley' of food

by Lisbeth Kirk, Bergen,

Plankton, seaweed and edible insects were on the menu, when the prime ministers of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway met in Austevoll, southwest of the city of Bergen in Norway on Tuesday (30 May).

They launched an initiative called Nordic Solutions To Global Challenges, which aims to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals for 2030.

