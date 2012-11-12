Links with Russia and other "questions" regarding the Cypriot financial sector are likely to delay a bailout decision until 2013, the German finance minister has said.

"So far discussions between the troika and Cyprus have advanced very slowly. That is why we will probably be able to look deeper at the bailout request only in 2013," German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told 100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}