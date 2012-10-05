Merkel to visit Greece this WEEK

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be in Greece on Tuesday (9 October) to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in her first visit to the debt-ridden country since the eurozone crisis began.

Announcing the visit, her spokesperson said that Samaras government has "increased reform efforts" and that Germany wants to show support.

But the visit comes as Greece's eurozone future remains uncertain.

The government is having trouble finding the billions of euros needed to make the...