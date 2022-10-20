Ad
Germany plans withdrawal from Energy Charter Treaty

Green Economy
by Investigate Europe, Berlin,

Germany plans to withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty, a Federal Ministries of Economics spokesperson confirmed to Investigate Europe on Wednesday (19 October).

A proposal is currently being discussed by the ministries and is expected to be completed before the end of November, when the treaty's members will decide on the adoption of the modernised Energy Charter. Germany ...



Author Bio

Nico Schmidt wrote this article for Investigate Europe. He studied cultural science in Hildesheim and Berlin. He attended the Henri-Nannen-Schule (journalism school) in Hamburg. As a freelance journalist, his articles have been published by Der Spiegel magazine, the weekly Die Zeit and Vice, among others. He was the recipient of a stipend by Robert-Bosch-Stiftung in Eastern Europe and was awarded the Grimme Online Award for the project “Werpeloh – ein deutsches Dorf”.



