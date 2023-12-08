Ad
euobserver
"We have honesty in the approach towards climate change and a lot to show", Karen Ellemann told EUobserver before departing. (Photo: Andreas Omvik/norden.org)

Interview

Many problems to solve in Dubai — honesty about them is good

Nordics
Green Economy
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

COP28's official list claims more than 97,000 participants are attending the climate summit in Dubai in person.\n \nOne of them is Karen Ellemann, Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers.\n \nThis weekend she will jet to Dubai for talks about climate impact from food production in the Nordic Pavilion, where her organisation hosts over 70 events during the two week climate summit.\n \n"We have h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground
Nordic nutrition guidelines advise to eat less meat — but Sweden revolts
What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?
"We have honesty in the approach towards climate change and a lot to show", Karen Ellemann told EUobserver before departing. (Photo: Andreas Omvik/norden.org)

Tags

NordicsGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections