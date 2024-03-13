Ad
Europe needs to up investments in grid infrastructure to keep up with solar and wind additions (Photo: Mireia Jimenez)

EU's grid problems worse than thought, report finds

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Europe's power-grid problem is worse than previously thought, a new report by clean energy think-tank Ember suggests.

While additions to solar and wind energy soared in the past few years, European grid investments have lagged behind, resulting in congestion and costly delays.

According to the European Commission's own figures, the investment gap will be €583bn by 2030.

But the

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Europe needs to up investments in grid infrastructure to keep up with solar and wind additions (Photo: Mireia Jimenez)

