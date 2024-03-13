EU's grid problems worse than thought, report finds

Europe's power-grid problem is worse than previously thought, a new report by clean energy think-tank Ember suggests.
While additions to solar and wind energy soared in the past few years, European grid investments have lagged behind, resulting in congestion and costly delays.
According to the European Commission's own figures, the investment gap will be €583bn by 2030.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
