Civil society groups worry that if the West does not stump enough cash for adaptation and mitigation, any global climate deal is off (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

EU criticised for 'inadequate' climate fund

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed that the EU pay as little as €2 billion a year to fund third world carbon reduction measures and adaptation to unavoidable climate change.

Climate finance for the third world has become the main focus of discussion in the lead-up to the Copenhagen climate change summit in December. If the EU and US stump up significant chunks of cash for cutting emissions and climate adaptation, developing countries may in return commit to considerable CO2 reductions...

