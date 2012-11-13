Germany would 'never dare' to judge France on economy

The finance ministers of France and Germany on Tuesday (13 November) strongly denied there were any friction about how Paris is tackling the country's economic problems.

"It is extraordinary that we get questions on frictions and divergences during a joint press conference. The very aim of this press conference is to show there are none," French finance minister Pierre Moscovici said.

"There are no Franco-German misunderstandings, no meddling in each other's affairs," he said. But...