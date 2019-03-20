Ad
An anti-glyphosate protest in Germany in 2015, the year when a World Health Organization body declared the substance was probably carcinogenic to humans (Photo: campact)

US glyphosate verdict gives ammunition to EU activists

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A US jury's decision that the use of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup was a "substantial factor" in causing a man's cancer does not have direct legal consequences in Europe - but it will have significant political value for the determined group of anti-glyphosate activists and politicians.

It comes just two months after the European Parliament adopted the final conclusions of a special investigation into the EU's herbicide-approval methods, and, more importantly, as the debate about ...

