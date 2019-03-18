Ad
euobserver
The framers of the European treaties focused on entry conditions for prospective member states - but they did not foresee a mechanism to ensure the respect and maintenance of the rules long-term (Photo: European Parliament)

My plan for defending rule of law in EU

EU Political
Opinion
by Manfred Weber and Udo di Fabio, Brussels,

For a long time it seemed a given that the fundamental liberal order and European integration went hand in hand.

Throughout Europe today, however, that principle is being questioned.

Two EU member states, Poland and Hungary, are the subject of a procedure meant to establish whether there is clear risk of serious breach of the values of the European Union.

In many other member states, violations of EU law, corruption an...

EU Political Opinion

Author Bio

Manfred Weber is a Christian Social Union MEP from Bavaria, leader of the European People's Party group in the European Parliament, and lead candidate of the EPP for the EU Commission presidency.

Udo di Fabio is a former judge on the German Constitutional Court.

