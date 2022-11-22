Tuesday

22nd Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards

  • MEPs Lara Wolters (c) and Evelyn Regner (l), the key legislators of Women on Board (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

The EU on Tuesday (22 November) adopted legislation to increase the number of women on the boards of big companies in the EU, in the fight against gender discrimination.

MEPs backed the legislation — which took 10 years for lawmakers and EU member states to agree on.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The new rules aim to have at least 40 percent of non-executive director posts, or one-third of all director posts on publicly-listed firms filled by women by July 2026.

And priority to the under-represented gender needs to be given in cases where two candidates are equally qualified, the new rules say.

Companies with fewer than 250 employees will be exempt from the regulations.

The rules require EU countries to impose "effective" penalties for companies that do not reach the targets, including fines, or being publicly named and shamed.

"This is a short piece of legislation and it is all the more telling, that we had to wait 10 years [for it] to happen," European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday, adding that "the first word that comes to mind is 'finally'".

She called the legislation a "potential trailblazer".

"We are finally giving women a fair chance to be in top corporate positions," said Austrian MEP Evelyn Regner, one of those who spearheaded the push for new rule.

"We are removing one of the main hurdles for women to get the top jobs: informal male networks. From now on, competence will count more," she added.

More 'Peters' than women

On average, across the EU, just 30 percent of board members in companies are women. The figure varies between member states, ranging from 45 percent in France to eight percent in Cyprus.

Dutch MEP Lara Wolters, another leading lawmaker on the file, said that while 60 percent of graduates from European universities are women, out of 100 CEO only 8 are women.

"There are more CEOs named Peter in the Netherlands, than there are woman CEOs," she added.

"The reason for their under-representation in the board room is not a lack of merit or talent, it is structural problems that disadvantage women in their careers, especially when they want to take on leadership roles," Wolters said.

She added that more needs to be done by having affordable and quality child care, better parental leave, having part-time work acceptable for men, and the need to tackle harassment and gender stereotyping.

'Ask nicely'

In the parliamentary debate, German MEP Christine Anderson from the hard-right Alternative for Germany said the legislation was "a step back in a Marxist, ideological, so-called better world", and accused the "elite" of imposing what they think is good for the people.

MEP Margarita de la Pisa Carrión from the Spanish far-right Vox party called quotas "discriminatory", and said the move is "a political interference"

Wolters addressed also those who argue that quotas are not effective and will lead to appointments based on gender rather than merit.

"It is about time we left that argument where it belongs, in the previous century. We have tried asking nicely, we tried waiting for the old boys networks to die out, and to no avail," the Dutch lawmaker said.

"Where there is a lack of will, you need a law," she told fellow lawmakers.

Eight countries — Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Greece and the Netherlands — have national gender quotas applicable to the boards of listed companies.

In October 2022, women accounted for 38.3 percent of the board members of the largest listed companies in countries with national-binding quotas, compared to 31.4 percent in those with soft measures, and just 17.5 percent in those that have taken no action at all, according to data from the EU Commission.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Gender equality least-included goal in EU budget, auditors find
  2. Women hardest hit by energy price hike
  3. EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap
  4. French women 'must wait 1,000 years' for equal pay
Women hardest hit by energy price hike

The current cost-of-living crisis hits harder women, especially single mothers, a survey shows. Also, women in the EU will from Tuesday until the rest of the year "work for free", because of the average 13 percent pay gap.

EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap

The EU exectuive plans binding measures on pay transparency, and also wants lagging countries to ratify the Istanbul convention preventing violence agaisnt women.

Feature

Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting

Despite the immediate shock and outburst of solidarity after the recent terrorist attack by a 19-year-old sympathiser of far-right conspiracies, Slovak society appears to be absorbed in even deeper ideological divisions on issues related to gender and sexual orientation

Opinion

How EU banks underwrote the Qatar World Cup

European banks and investors have invested heavily in Qatari sovereign bonds, and construction and hospitality companies — with scant attention to well-documented human rights violations.

Women hardest hit by energy price hike

The current cost-of-living crisis hits harder women, especially single mothers, a survey shows. Also, women in the EU will from Tuesday until the rest of the year "work for free", because of the average 13 percent pay gap.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards
  2. Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand
  3. MEPs approve bill to protect Europe's critical infrastructure amid Moscow threat
  4. The G20 in Bali, ASEAN, and the forgotten art of EU diplomacy
  5. Dutch 'sun and wind' forecast to help cut peak energy use
  6. EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules
  7. Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting
  8. EU should help, not worsen, the refugee crisis in Libya

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us