Wednesday

7th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU Commission shoring up children's rights of same-sex parents

  • Children of same-sex couples sometimes find themselves in a legal limbo due to anti-LGBTI laws (Photo: Jonathan Cohen)

By

Listen to article

A new EU Commission bill wants to ensure the rights of a child from same-sex couples are upheld across all EU states.

"The core of the proposal is that once a member state has established parenthood under its national law, they should be recognised by the other member states," EU justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, told reporters on Wednesday (7 December).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The proposal follows legal wrangling and headaches for same-sex couples whose parenthood is recognised in one EU state but not in another.

Many find themselves in legal disputes or worse after moving or traveling to EU states that refuse to recognise their parenthood.

Last year, the EU court of justice ruled in favour of a same-sex couple, whose baby was born in Spain.

One parent was from Gibraltar and was unable to transfer citizenship to her daughter. The other was from Bulgaria. Spain only gives citizenship if one of the parents has Spanish citizenship.

With no other option, the Bulgarian parent then requested Bulgarian citizenship for the child. But authorities in Sofia refused, claiming a child cannot have two mothers.

Left without any citizenship and stuck in Spain, the infant was deprived of personal documents and unable to gain access to education, healthcare and social security.

The commission estimates at least two million children in the EU find themselves in similar predicaments, whereby one EU state recognises the parents but not another.

"The situation is not acceptable for the commission," said Reynders.

Reynders noted that EU states will still be able to decide who can become parents under their respective national laws.

And he said the bill, presented as a regulation, does not seek to define what constitutes a family.

Instead, he said it aims to protect the rights of the child, which he hopes will convince all EU states to back a bill that requires unanimity.

"Member state authorities should recognise parenthoods established in another member state without the need to have recourse to a specific procedure," he added.

In a statement, Europe's LGBTI umbrella organisation, ILGA-Europe, said that it means a child will be able to retain succession rights and have any one of their parents act as their legal representative in matters such as medical treatments, childcare and education.

"Currently, many children, including children of LGBTI parents, 'lose one parent' when crossing a border because of parenthood not being recognised," they said.

Political groups in the European Parliament have also welcomed the bill.

Gaby Bischoff, a German socialist MEP and vice-president of the group, said the bill comes at a time of backsliding of LGBTI+ rights in places like Hungary and Poland.

"The regulation will protect the rights of children from rainbow families," she said, in a statement.

Similar comments came from the Green president, German MEP Terry Reintke.

"The proposal is a very important step for the queer community," she said.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. EU top court: Same-sex parents with children are 'family'
  2. Hungary's voters asked to back Orbán's anti-LGBTI referendum
  3. LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy

Investigation

EU lawmakers under pressure to act on 90,000 asbestos deaths

The EU Commission has watered-down a broad political initiative —but now governments of member states hold the key to what the EU should do. Some member states and regions have adopted asbestos strategies of some kind, from Poland to Flanders.

Investigation

Asbestos — two to three times more deadly than known

Where once working men in heavy industry were diagnosed with cancers related to a more direct exposure to asbestos, now women in professions such as teaching, nursing and other occupations are being diagnosed, as well as young people.

Opinion

How EU banks underwrote the Qatar World Cup

European banks and investors have invested heavily in Qatari sovereign bonds, and construction and hospitality companies — with scant attention to well-documented human rights violations.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  4. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  5. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  6. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Latest News

  1. EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania
  2. EU Commission shoring up children's rights of same-sex parents
  3. The military-industrial complex cashing-in on the Ukraine war
  4. EU delays Hungary funds decision, as Budapest vetoes Ukraine aid
  5. Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout
  6. Autocrats make us all less secure
  7. Big Agri's lies: green EU farming not to blame for food insecurity
  8. German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us