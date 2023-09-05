Wednesday

6th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

School supplies rise in price twice as fast as EU wages

  • In the first five months of 2023 the cost of the most basic school products increased 13 percent (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

September marks the return to school for the little ones — which this year will take a bigger bite out of families' wallets, as the cost of most basic school supplies has risen twice as fast as wages across the EU, according to new analysis by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

From January to May 2023, the cost of the most basic school supplies rose by an average of 13 percent, while wages increased by just six percent.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Cuts to school budgets have already placed an added burden on parents and now the increases in the cost of basic school supplies will mean that more children will lack the essentials of learning," ETUC general secretary Esther Lynch said.

The situation varies from one European country to another. In Croatia, the Netherlands and Slovenia, supplies have increased in price by between 19 and 23 percent, while in Greece and Italy the increase is under 10 percent.

Before the pandemic, the increase was less than two percentage points for items such as pens, pencils, paper, and folders. Now, even the prices of school books, children's clothes and shoes are rising faster than wages.

"This is a big problem for lower-income households, especially working class families and migrants," Senad Lacevic, chairman of the workers' council of Vienna's adult education centres said. "Under these circumstances there are no equal opportunities and success in education is very much dependent on family income."

With prices rising faster than wages, the situation of the worst-off youngest becomes even more critical.

From 2019 to 2022, the number of children at risk of poverty increased from 23 to 25 percent. In other words, one-in-four children under the age of 18 in the EU is at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The surge in stationery costs is just the latest blow to the pockets of European families. Last year, the annual rise in prices reached its highest level on record when inflation hit 9.2 percent. Wages rose by only 4.4 percent on average across the EU.

According to Eurostat, the prices of basic goods rose by an average of 16.8 percent between 2021 and 2022. Food, energy, and transport have seen much higher rises, taking a larger share of low-income households' incomes than the rest of the population.

(Photo: Eurostat, 2023)

In the Netherlands, for example, electricity, gas and other fuels accounted for about 70 percent of the country's overall price increase.

"People desperately need a pay rise to cope with the cost of living and all the data shows that inflation is being driven by excess profits, not wages," Lynch said.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said as much last June: corporate profits were the main factor driving up prices last year.

Researchers at the International Monetary Fund also showed that about half of the rise in inflation in Europe over the past two years was due to a boom in corporate profits, and partly because of soaring costs for imported energy.

Given that workers have lost purchasing power, the trade union confederation urged the commission in an August letter to recognise the need to improve working and living conditions, ensure investment in quality jobs, support collective bargaining and quality public services.

"There is no time to lose," the letter said, urging the EU executive to come up with concrete measures during the State of the Union address (SOTEU) by its president, Ursula von der Leyen, next week in the Strasbourg's plenary session (13 September).

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023
  2. Nice holiday? Nearly third of EU households couldn't afford one
  3. ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
  4. The missing metric in EU labour policy: job quality

Opinion

A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023

The best protection against poverty is employment. However, at the European level, this principle seems to be failing. It is not only the quantity of jobs that matter, but also fair wages.

The missing metric in EU labour policy: job quality

In recent decades, the EU has focused so much on job creation that it has forgotten about the quality of those jobs — with major differences between regions and between men and women, a new study reveals.

Feature

Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

Moving between EU states for the 87 million European citizens with disabilities is far from a reality — due to the fragmentation of disability-recognition systems and insufficient coordination of social security systems across EU countries.

Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

Job insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, finds a new report. "They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement."

Feature

Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU

Moving between EU states for the 87 million European citizens with disabilities is far from a reality — due to the fragmentation of disability-recognition systems and insufficient coordination of social security systems across EU countries.

Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

Job insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, finds a new report. "They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement."

Latest News

  1. Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM
  2. School supplies rise in price twice as fast as EU wages
  3. EU Commission defends Baltic states accused of pushbacks
  4. Do democrats really *want* to win?
  5. Burdens hindering 87m disabled citizens moving within EU
  6. Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
  7. Jailed Danish rights defender in Bahrain on hunger strike
  8. What will the next UK Labour government do about Brexit?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us