EU unveils plan to create a European cross-border degree

  At least two universities from different EU countries would have to participate in the joint programme to issue the diploma, which is optional for both private and state universities

The EU has set out a plan to create cross-border bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes to keep and attract more young talent from within and outside its borders.

"Our vision is to make European higher education even more competitive and interconnected. And to secure Europe's place in the global race for talent," EU education commissioner Iliana Ivanova told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (27 March).

The so-called "European degree" is to be a new type of diploma, awarded after transnational programmes run at national, regional or institutional level — and only on a voluntary basis, since the EU treaties give very limited competences in education policy to the EU.

"It's an offer, not a threat [to national powers]," said the Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas, adding that the EU executive is paving the way for this to become a reality through a list of criteria for universities to issue this "European branded degree".

The commission's roadmap is based on the results of six Erasmus+ pilot projects involving more than 140 higher education institutions from across the EU.

"We need it because we still have many obstacles, too much bureaucracy, too many uneven situations," stressed Schinas.

At least two universities from different member states would have to participate in a joint programme to issue the diploma, which is optional for both private and state universities — as there is no specific budget or additional budget line for educational institutions to get on board, Ivanova stressed.

Both commissioners emphasised that this is not intended to be an elitist programme, but a voluntary option open to all, and recalled that the EU funds earmarked for the Erasmus+ programme could help boost the educational mobility programme.

"In a few years' time, the European degree will find its place next to Schengen, Erasmus, the single market and the euro as concrete European accomplishments that make a people's Europe more understood," Schinas argued.

The EU commission presented the degree as a win-win, giving graduates more and better opportunities, allowing higher education institutions to cooperate across borders with less bureaucracy, and promote European higher education.

"It would make recruitment easier," said Ivanova. "A European degree is easy to read, understand and compare."

On Wednesday, the commission also presented two recommendations to EU governments — to be adopted by the council of ministers in the coming months — to improve the automatic recognition of qualifications in higher education and to make academic careers more attractive and sustainable.

Analysis

The EU has a lack-of-teachers crisis — here's why

The EU needs teachers. 40 percent are over 50 years old, salaries are not attractive enough, classes are very large, and the work-life balance has become more problematic since the Covid-19 pandemic.

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

The EU has unveiled a "toolkit" based on migration, parents, youth and older people, after EU states raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances — but what does it contain?

EU commisisoner Šuica sounds alarm on demographic shift

The EU will have to step up its efforts to tackle looming demographic challenges over the next five years. If not, the bloc faces "sleepwalking into dark scenarios", warns EU commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica.

