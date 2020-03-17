Ad
euobserver
The airline industry could be facing bankruptcy by May if it does not get help, the Centre for Aviation said (Photo: Andy Mitchell)

EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is scrambling to find tools to offset the massive economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis - which could likely require a global effort.

"This global health crisis has a severe effect on our economies," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Monday (16 March).

"It is time to support our economies with determination, […] we need to focus on investing whatever is necessary to have the economy going on further," she added.

Eurozone finance ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Von der Leyen on virus: 'EU will do whatever is necessary'
Markets plunge after ECB and EU fail to convince
Coronavirus: What measures is each EU country taking?
The airline industry could be facing bankruptcy by May if it does not get help, the Centre for Aviation said (Photo: Andy Mitchell)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections