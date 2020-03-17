EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout

The EU is scrambling to find tools to offset the massive economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis - which could likely require a global effort.
"This global health crisis has a severe effect on our economies," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Monday (16 March).
"It is time to support our economies with determination, […] we need to focus on investing whatever is necessary to have the economy going on further," she added.
Eurozone finance ministe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.