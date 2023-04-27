Ad
euobserver
In Ireland, the additional costs that a person with a disability has to bear ranges from €8,700 to €10,000 annually (Photo: Unsplash)

For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Could you imagine if only half of a country's population was employed, or if there were measures that would undermine the incentive for the other half to get a job?

People with disabilities living in some European countries do not have to imagine this. They live it every day.

According to a report publ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss
Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'
Obesity now considered a disability in EU law
Will 2023 be the year of fair work conditions and social spending?
In Ireland, the additional costs that a person with a disability has to bear ranges from €8,700 to €10,000 annually (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections