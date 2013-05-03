Ad
euobserver
Some implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) are remotely monitored by manufacturers (Photo: stuad70)

Heart of the matter: who owns your health data?

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The titanium metal box implanted inside Hugo Campos' chest keeps him alive.

The size of a wristwatch, the €20,000 gadget houses a generator, circuitry and a battery with thin wires attached directly to the Californian's heart.

"It took me about a year to get used to the idea of having the implant and understanding how things work," he told EUobserver.

The device - or implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), made by US-based firm Medtronic - is designed to treat danger...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Why are our medicines so expensive?
Some implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) are remotely monitored by manufacturers (Photo: stuad70)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections