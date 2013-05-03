Heart of the matter: who owns your health data?

The titanium metal box implanted inside Hugo Campos' chest keeps him alive.

The size of a wristwatch, the €20,000 gadget houses a generator, circuitry and a battery with thin wires attached directly to the Californian's heart.

"It took me about a year to get used to the idea of having the implant and understanding how things work," he told EUobserver.

The device - or implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), made by US-based firm Medtronic - is designed to treat danger...