euobserver
Romania's level of vaccinated adults is 37.2 percent - far below the EU average of 75 percent (Photo: Ivan Radic)

Romania reaches historic high in Covid deaths

Health & Society
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romania has recorded this week its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

With close to 600 dead in just 24 hours, the south-eastern European country has the highest mortality rate in the entire European Union.

Over the past several weeks, the 20 million strong nation has been losing about 500 of its citizens daily to Covid, making it the worst-hit country in Europe by this new pandemic wave, an...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

euobserver

