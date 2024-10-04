Ad
At the start of 2023, the average age of the EU population rose to 44.5 years, meaning more than half are older than 45 — an increase compared to just 20 years ago, when the Europeans used to be six years younger on average (Photo: Alex Halada)

Ageing Europe: the pressing need to boost support for the elderly

by Salomé Bonneyrat, Brussels,

With nearly half of Europeans now over the age of 45, and the percentage of EU citizens above 80 increasing steadily (a projection which may double in the next two decades), calls for improved healthcare infrastructure, enhanced elderly-care services, and sustainable pension systems are becoming more urgent across the EU.

