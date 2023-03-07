Ad
euobserver
Sasha at her workplace in La Rioja, Spain. (Photo: Sasha B.)

Feature

How can EU labour markets adapt to Ukrainian refugees in years to come?

Work Week
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,
Sasha at her workplace in La Rioja, Spain. (Photo: Sasha B.)

Sasha has been working in a vineyard in La Rioja for a few months now, although she has been living in the small village of Haro for a year. The young Ukrainian woman left Kiev shortly after the outbreak of war with her mother and younger sisters and moved to her cousins' house in this northern Spanish region.

At first, she continued to work remotely for her former company. Then she took a break before looking for a new job and supported herself with some savings. "I wanted to find som...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Work WeekHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils
Red tape border logjam for EU's 1.3m 'frontier workers'
No internet, light, heat: how war-hit Ukrainians remote-work
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections