How can EU labour markets adapt to Ukrainian refugees in years to come?

Sasha has been working in a vineyard in La Rioja for a few months now, although she has been living in the small village of Haro for a year. The young Ukrainian woman left Kiev shortly after the outbreak of war with her mother and younger sisters and moved to her cousins' house in this northern Spanish region.
At first, she continued to work remotely for her former company. Then she took a break before looking for a new job and supported herself with some savings. "I wanted to find som...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.