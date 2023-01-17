Ad
Bill Laurance on a research trip in Malaysia in 2010 (Photo: Bill Laurance)

EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A distinguished Australian scientist says he was duped into doing Azerbaijan propaganda, in a PR fiasco that sheds light on shady spin tactics in Brussels and further afield.

Professor Bill Laurance from James Cook University in Cairns told EUobserver that a London-based PR firm called BTP+Advisers tricked him into signing an inflammatory op-ed paid for by Azerbaijan's government.

BTP+Advisers then pitched it to EUobserver in Brussels and to the National Interest magazine in Wash...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

