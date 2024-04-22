Climate change will cut safe outdoor work hours in south Europe

More than 2.4 billion workers worldwide, out of an estimated global workforce of 3.4 billion, are probably exposed to excessive heat, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).
That is an increase in just four years since 2020 from 65 percent to 71 percent.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
