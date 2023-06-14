Ad
euobserver
In summer 2021, floods in Germany and Belgium caused more than 200 deaths, while Spain last year recorded 4,600 deaths related to heatwaves (Photo: Andreas Janke)

Expect more heatwaves, droughts, floods, and fires this summer, EU agency warns

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This summer Europe is facing more severe, longer and more frequent heatwaves, droughts, floods, and wildfires — which pose a significant risk to nature, human health and the economy.

The summer outlook is "pessimistic" and requires upscaling of adaptation strategies and preparedness to avoid the worst impacts of extreme weather events, a report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) warned on Wednesday (14 June).

Heatwaves are becoming more common, intense and longer than befo...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

