Expect more heatwaves, droughts, floods, and fires this summer, EU agency warns

This summer Europe is facing more severe, longer and more frequent heatwaves, droughts, floods, and wildfires — which pose a significant risk to nature, human health and the economy.

The summer outlook is "pessimistic" and requires upscaling of adaptation strategies and preparedness to avoid the worst impacts of extreme weather events, a report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) warned on Wednesday (14 June).

Heatwaves are becoming more common, intense and longer than befo...