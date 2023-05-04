The hidden inequalities of telework across the EU

Before COVID-19, only five percent of Europeans regularly worked from home, a figure very similar to that of the previous decade.
Now, the potential for teleworking in the EU is estimated to be around 40 percent, with an average uptake of 24 percent already in 2021. ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
