Ad
euobserver
Hungarian police at Budapest Pride in 2009 (Photo: kekecpp)

S&D, Green, Renew MEPs to attend banned Budapest Pride, in defiance of Orban

Rule of Law
EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A number of MEPs are heading to Budapest to attend the banned Gay Pride march set to take place on 28 June — as pressure mounts for the EU to strip Hungary of its voting rights.

The announcements on Wednesday (18 June) by left-leaning senior European lawmakers follows a decision earlier in the year by

Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Budapest ruling seen as normalising anti-LGBTI sentiment
'Qualified majority' of EU states sign anti-Orbán pushback
Top European court likely to rule against Hungary's anti-gay law
Open letter from 30 embassies ahead of Budapest Pride
EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law
'Political homophobia' strikes back in Georgia
Hungary's Orbán is first EU leader to ban gay Pride
Hungarian police at Budapest Pride in 2009 (Photo: kekecpp)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections