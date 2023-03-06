Ad
Liege airport in Belgium. Several hundred lost their jobs after TNT moved most of its operations to Paris (Photo: Liege Airport)

559 Belgian ex-workers to tap EU job fund

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hundreds of Belgian workers laid off last year are set to benefit from an EU job funding scheme.

Although the money won't come as extra cash in their accounts, the €1.9m fund should help them find a new employment.

The 559 redundancies came after TNT Express Worldwide, a logistics firm, downsized its workforce at Liege airport in Belgium. The plan to cut staff had been made at the height of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

TNT had decided to instead make Paris-Charles de ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

