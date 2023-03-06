559 Belgian ex-workers to tap EU job fund

Hundreds of Belgian workers laid off last year are set to benefit from an EU job funding scheme.

Although the money won't come as extra cash in their accounts, the €1.9m fund should help them find a new employment.

The 559 redundancies came after TNT Express Worldwide, a logistics firm, downsized its workforce at Liege airport in Belgium. The plan to cut staff had been made at the height of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

TNT had decided to instead make Paris-Charles de ...