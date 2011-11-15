EU anti-discrimination directive: buried, but not dead

The Polish presidency is keeping alive work on an EU bill on access to services for minority groups in the face of antipathy from fellow countries and apathy from the European Commission.
The previous college of commissioners put forward the so-called "fourth anti-discrimination directive" in 2008 to make sure that disabled people and other minorities, such as gay people and pensioners, get full access to services ranging from transport to hotels and restaurants.
A survey in 2007...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
