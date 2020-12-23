Ad
euobserver
Paris skyline: UK-France transport deal clinched on Tuesday (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

France reopens to UK, as EU tackles new corona-strain

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has resumed transport links with the UK, on condition travellers get a negative test result, as the EU tries to contain a new type of Covid-19.

Flights, Eurostar trains, and ferries would restart services on Wednesday (23 December) morning, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said after talks with his British counterpart late on Tuesday.

"French nationals, people living in France, and those with a legitimate reason [to travel from the UK to France] will have t...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



Health & Society

