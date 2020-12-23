France reopens to UK, as EU tackles new corona-strain

France has resumed transport links with the UK, on condition travellers get a negative test result, as the EU tries to contain a new type of Covid-19.

Flights, Eurostar trains, and ferries would restart services on Wednesday (23 December) morning, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said after talks with his British counterpart late on Tuesday.

"French nationals, people living in France, and those with a legitimate reason [to travel from the UK to France] will have t...