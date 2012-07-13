Ad
Armenian church service: 'It's not in our culture to accept homosexuals' (Photo: sjdunphy)

Gay rights is EU entry criterion, Brussels says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

When Adrian Coman and Clai Hamilton went out on a date in New York one June day 16 years ago, little did they know that their love story would end in a happy day for gay rights in Europe.

But from Tuesday (5 June), the six EU countries that do not recognise same-sex spouses' immigration rights will be forced to do so in line with an EU court ruling on C‑673/16, in what became the Coman-Hamilton case.

"In the directive on the exercise of freedom of movement, the term 'spouse', whi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

