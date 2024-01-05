Ad
An unpaid trainee in an EU member state spends a monthly average of €1,028 on living costs (Photo: Unsplash)

EU wants to end bogus internships, but not unpaid ones

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

An EU Commission proposal to improve the working conditions of trainees is expected in early 2024 — but it may be less ambitious than some would like.

MEPs, trade unions and civil society organisations have long asked the EU executive for a directive that would set some minimum, binding, standards across Europe — such as proper mentoring, social protection or remuneration.

