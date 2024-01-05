EU wants to end bogus internships, but not unpaid ones

An EU Commission proposal to improve the working conditions of trainees is expected in early 2024 — but it may be less ambitious than some would like.
MEPs, trade unions and civil society organisations have long asked the EU executive for a directive that would set some minimum, binding, standards across Europe — such as proper mentoring, social protection or remuneration.
The European Youth Forum (EYF), an umbrella ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
