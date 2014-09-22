Ad
euobserver
“No-one is paying real attention to respiratory diseases," says Catherine Hartmann (Photo: European COPD Coalition)

The worrying state of Europe's lungs

Health & Society
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

One of the most frequent chronic diseases in Europe is estimated to take the life of over 250 people worldwide every hour.

Between 4 and 10 percent of all adults in Europe suffers from this relatively unknown disease and it is the only major cause of death in Europe that is actually growing in occurrence - by 60 percent in the last 20 years.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - or COPD - is a life-threatening and irreversible lung disease. Symptoms - such as shortness of breath...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Chronic diseases - the biggest killer in Europe
“No-one is paying real attention to respiratory diseases," says Catherine Hartmann (Photo: European COPD Coalition)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections