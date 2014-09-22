The worrying state of Europe's lungs

One of the most frequent chronic diseases in Europe is estimated to take the life of over 250 people worldwide every hour.

Between 4 and 10 percent of all adults in Europe suffers from this relatively unknown disease and it is the only major cause of death in Europe that is actually growing in occurrence - by 60 percent in the last 20 years.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - or COPD - is a life-threatening and irreversible lung disease. Symptoms - such as shortness of breath...