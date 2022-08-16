Model minority myths

There are many things to love about France. But a stated policy of colour blindness is not one of them.
Among those leading the charge against a French conception of universalism that makes discussing race so awkward is Grace Ly.
Her Chinese Cambodian parents fled the Khmer Rouge during the late 1970s for France, where she has found...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.