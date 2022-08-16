Ad
euobserver
Among those leading the charge against a French conception of universalism that makes discussing race so awkward is Grace Ly (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Model minority myths

EU Scream
Health & Society
by EU Scream, Brussels,

There are many things to love about France. But a stated policy of colour blindness is not one of them.

Among those leading the charge against a French conception of universalism that makes discussing race so awkward is Grace Ly.

Her Chinese Cambodian parents fled the Khmer Rouge during the late 1970s for France, where she has found...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Against white feminism: European edition
The curious case of the racial Muslim
Eurafrique
Among those leading the charge against a French conception of universalism that makes discussing race so awkward is Grace Ly (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections