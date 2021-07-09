EU states may tighten summer travel rules amid Delta surge

The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across Europe due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant is making EU member states consider re-tightening travel restrictions - only shortly after they decided to relax measures to restore tourism during the summer holidays.

The European Commission stressed on Thursday (8 July) that it is important to find a "coordinated solution" for travel across the EU, and called on member states to accelerate efforts to reach vaccination targe...