Ad
euobserver
The delta variant, first found in India, is expected to make up 90 percent of infections in Europe by the end of August (Photo: gob.mx)

EU states may tighten summer travel rules amid Delta surge

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across Europe due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant is making EU member states consider re-tightening travel restrictions - only shortly after they decided to relax measures to restore tourism during the summer holidays.

The European Commission stressed on Thursday (8 July) that it is important to find a "coordinated solution" for travel across the EU, and called on member states to accelerate efforts to reach vaccination targe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'Difficult weeks' ahead, as variants spread across EU
New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel
EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told
MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules
The delta variant, first found in India, is expected to make up 90 percent of infections in Europe by the end of August (Photo: gob.mx)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections