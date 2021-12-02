Ad
Ursula von der Leyen also said any temporary lifting of intellectual properties rights for Covid-19 vaccines will only bring 'uncertainty for scientists' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU mulls mandatory vaccination, while urging booster for all

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states should step up vaccination campaigns and rapidly deploy booster doses to protect people from the virus and the Omicron variant, which pose a "race against time," the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday (1 December).

Europe is now facing "a double challenge" with the new surge in infections, and the emergence of the new variant which has raised alarm over its unprecedented number of mutations, she told a press conference.

"Prepare...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

