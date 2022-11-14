A ticking time bomb: Europe's self-employed pensions

Many of today's self-employed face a grim retirement. Here's how to fix this:

For disgruntled office workers everywhere, who quietly fantasise about a life without useless meetings and bad bosses, it is tempting to think that becoming self-employed might be just the ticket.

Yet with all the flexibility and freedom freelancing brings, most who work for themselves face a more precarious existence. They work longer hours, can be let go without notice, and have no healthcare entitlem...