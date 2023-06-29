Ad
Working conditions have deteriorated sharply in recent decades in France, Greece, and Spain (Photo: Unsplash)

The missing metric in EU labour policy: job quality

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Working conditions across the EU have deteriorated sharply in recent decades, notably in countries such as France, Greece and Spain, according to a new study by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI).

The analysis covers 2005 to 2021, taking into account the impact of the 2008 crisis and the Covid pandemic, and measu...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

