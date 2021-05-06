Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid

Madrid's conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a fierce critic of Covid-19 lockdowns, secured a major victory in Tuesday's regional election for Spain's capital city - an outcome likely to reshape the country's volatile political landscape.
The Popular Party's (PP) candidate took 65 seats in the 136-seat regional assembly - doubling its result from the previous 2019 election and consolidating her party's powerful position in the capital, where PP has governed for the last 26 years....
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
