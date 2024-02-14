Why EU should take action against Agri-oligopoly

As farmers see their livelihoods under pressure and people all over the world struggle with hunger and a rising cost of living, the five largest food commodity traders announced their biggest profits ever. In 2022, the profits of these five companies doubled or even tripled.
Recent farmer's protests have put food production on the political agenda. But until now, policymakers and regulators have largely ignored the forces that direct global food trade: Big Agri and their monopolies.
Vincent Kiezebrink is a researcher at SOMO, the Centre for Research on Multinationals.
