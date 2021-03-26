Frustration at EU summit on slow vaccination

A sluggish start to the vaccine roll-out has cast a long shadow on the online meeting of EU leaders, who on Thursday (25 March) discussed the bloc's vaccine strategy.
There has been a muted backing for the EU Commission's plans to tighten export rules, as the bloc wants to make s...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
