Revealed - no MEP objected to Zuckerberg 'format' in advance

There is nothing to suggest that the European Parliament's political groups gave any thought in advance to the heavily-criticised format of their meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month.

According to minutes of the meeting where the Zuckerberg 'hearing' was organised, no MEP raised the issue.

Liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt (r) was one of the MEPs criticising the format of the hearing. But there is no evidence that he raised the issue at the Conference of Presidents meeting where the format was reportedly decided (Photo: European Parliament)

The meeting, held in Brussels on 22 May, was criticised afterwards because of the lack of time for Zuckerberg to respond and lack of room for follow-up questions to his general or evasive answers.

The discussion about the data breach scandal involving Cambridge Analytica was held during a meeting of the so-called Conference of Presidents, which is where the leaders of the parliament's political groups meet.

Instead of a snappy ping-pong interrogation between witness and MEPs, the debate was held as 'exchange of views' – an often-used format in the EU parliament.

Twelve MEPs spoke in a row, for 45 minutes, before finally handing the floor to Zuckerberg to answer them, in just 26 minutes.

Following the unsatisfactory hearing, which left many unanswered questions, many MEPs took to complain about the format in press statements.

"The format of the meeting was a farce, not allowing for any back-and-forth between Zuckerberg and the members of parliament," said Udo Bullmann, leader of the second-largest group, the centre-left S&D.

"Whilst this was another important step in drawing attention to this very serious situation, unfortunately the format was a 'get out of jail free card' and gave Mr Zuckerberg too much room to avoid the difficult questions," said Syed Kamall, co-chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists.

"Today's pre-cooked format was inappropriate and helped to ensure that Mr Zuckerberg could get away without answering any of our fundamental questions," said Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal group.

"This hearing failed to meet our expectations," said the two presidents of the Greens/EFA group, Philippe Lamberts and Ska Keller.

"European Parliament President Tajani made sure that Zuckerberg had an easy way out by not allowing a direct answer to each question, as had been requested by the Greens/EFA group," they added.

On the evening of the hearing, Tajani had given a press conference in which he said he had proposed the 'exchange of views' format, and that the conference of presidents had agreed. The above-mentioned political groups have a majority of seats.

Minutes

Following the meeting, EUobserver asked the European Parliament for the minutes of the Conference of Presidents (CoP) meeting in which the format of the Zuckerberg 'hearing' was decided.

On Thursday (7 June), the parliament responded, by referring to the minutes of a CoP meeting of 12 April 2018.

According to those minutes, the meeting's format was not discussed.

It merely said that parliament president Antonio Tajani had invited Zuckerberg, but that the social media company had proposed to send Facebook lobbyist Joel Kaplan instead.

A discussion followed "during which a strong preference was expressed for Mr Zuckerberg to appear before a joint committee hearing" - at which MEPs from all eight political groups took the floor.

The Conference of Presidents then "heard the president [Tajani] undertake to insist on the appearance of Mr Zuckerberg".

Tajani also proposed that the civil liberties committee organised the hearing with three other committees cooperating, and finally "endorsed the president's approach".

In the end, Zuckerberg appeared in front of the CoP, and lower-level Facebook officials are now planned to appear in front of the committee.

The minutes do not say any of the MEPs raising questions about the format.

However, during the following Conference of President meeting, held on 31 May, MEPs looked back at the Zuckerberg hearing.

The minutes for that meeting said "the format of the Conference of Presidents' exchange of views with Mr Zuckerberg" was discussed. They do not say what was said.