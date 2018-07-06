Friday

6th Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Ombudsman insists Draghi leaves G30 bankers group

  • The European Central Bank says that its president's membership of the Group of Thirty is 'in the institutional interest of the ECB' (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman, maintains that the head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, should give up his membership of the secretive 'Group of Thirty', and that the ECB's reply to the Ombudsman's recommendations was "not satisfactory".

"[The ECB] remained in denial regarding the implications of the membership of its president in the G30 and refused to improve its applicable rules and procedures," the Ombudsman said in a decision made public on Thursday (5 July).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly speaking to young EU citizens. She said the ECB has been unable to reassure her, or EU citizens (Photo: European Parliament)

The case revolves around Draghi's membership of the Consultative Group on International Economic and Monetary Affairs, which has the nickname Group of Thirty – although it has 33 members at the moment.

Last January, she recommended Draghi leave the bankers group because other members included bankers which the ECB is tasked with supervising.

The ombudsman noted that "the closeness created by membership, between a supervisor and a supervisee, is not compatible with the ECB's obligation of independence which is the hallmark of its operations".

"The ECB president's membership of the G30 could give rise to a public perception that the independence of the ECB could be compromised," she said.

She recommended that not only Draghi suspended his membership during his ECB term – which ends next year – but that also future ECB presidents do not become or remain a member of the G30.

The ECB replied last April to the Ombudsman's findings and recommendations. It said that it was important for the successful functioning of the ECB that Draghi remained a member and pointed out that the G30 was becoming more transparent.

"The ECB acknowledged the importance of public opinion, but considered that questions arising from public perception should be addressed through increased transparency and better communication rather than by renouncing involvement in activities that are in the institutional interest of the ECB," the Ombudsman said.

Indeed, the G30 has become somewhat more transparent, by publishing a summary of its most recent meeting.

Men's club

But the Ombudsman said this was not enough.

"The arguments put forward by the ECB to support its position regarding its president's membership of the G30 do not reassure the Ombudsman, the complainant or EU citizens at large," she wrote.

O'Reilly said that she could not see why the ECB could not merely participate in G30 meetings as a non-member – and pointed out that several heads of central banks in Europe were not members.

She also took a jab at the group's "lack of diversity, which can lead to a risk of "group think" among the G30 members".

The club consists of 31 men and two women.

Members are selected by an anonymous Board of Trustees. The Ombudsman recommended the names are made public.

ECB 'on collision course' with MEPs

The group which first complained to the Ombudsman about Draghi's G30 membership was happy with the Ombudsman's response.

"It is encouraging to see her unpick the attempts of the ECB to explain away president Draghi's irresponsible proximity to bankers from some of the biggest, most influential financial institutions," said the transparency campaign group Corporate Europe Observatory.

It pointed out that O'Reilly showed that the ECB is "on collision course with the European Parliament's demand for it to follow international good practice in this area" – and said that it would ask MEPs to take action.

Website

  1. Decision of the European Ombudsman on the involvement of the President of the European Central Bank

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Draghi to stay in secretive 'lobby' group
  2. Ombudsman asks ECB chief to quit secret bankers group
  3. Commission rejects ombudsman criticism over Barroso case
  4. Ombudsman blasts Commission over Barroso case
Commission rejects ombudsman criticism over Barroso case

The European Commission repeated that it followed the rules when its former head joined Goldman Sachs - and suggested it will not follow the EU Ombudsman's demand to refer the case back to the ethics committee.

Exclusive

How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses

The EU parliament spends €40m a year on a lump sum for MEPs' expenses with barely any scrutiny. A majority of parliamentarians called for more transparency - but a handful of powerful MEPs mostly dismissed that request.

EU parliament to keep public in dark on MEP expenses

Every year, MEPs spend some €40m of taxpayer money on things like restaurants and hotels amid public pressure for accountability, given numerous scandals. On Monday, EU parliament leaders decided to keep the public in the dark.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel coalition strikes migration deal, no transit centres
  2. Public support for CSU slightly up over migration crisis
  3. Single-person households in the EU on the rise
  4. Listeria deaths in five EU countries linked to frozen corn
  5. 'Time is growing short' Merkel warns May
  6. MEPs reject controversial copyright text
  7. Austrian leader in favour of extending Brexit talks
  8. Davis calls May's new Brexit plan 'unworkable'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us