Wednesday

21st Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Exclusive

EU parliament to renege on transparency promises

  • Transparency does not sit well with the European parliament's legal service (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Parliament's lawyers have declared that forcing MEPs to meet only registered lobbyists is illegal, according to internal documents seen by EUobserver.

The EP lawyers also say that rules instructing MEPs to voluntarily publish those meetings is "legally incoherent" - contradicting their own previous legal opinion.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The verdict casts serious doubt on the European Parliament's campaign pledges ahead of the EU elections to bring the institution closer to the people in its declared push for greater democracy and transparency.

It also spells a likely end to broader efforts by the European Commission to set up a mandatory joint-transparency register with the European parliament and the EU Council.

The 16-page document released internally on Tuesday (20 November) and seen by EUobserver said it would be illegal to require European Parliament committee chairs, and MEPs who draft reports, to meet only registered lobbyists.

The parliament has for years publicly stated it wanted a mandatory register for lobbyists. It means MEPs would be restricted to only meet registered lobbyists.

This was then watered down to only committee chairs and people who draft reports, given concerns over an MEP's "freedom of the mandate" - a statute that gives them a wide margin and liberty to work without overt pressure from public scrutiny.

But even this watered-down version has been killed off by the EP lawyers.

It means the status quo, of keeping publication of all meetings with all lobbyists purely voluntary, will remain - in a move widely supported by the European Parliament's biggest political group, the centre-right EPP.

The EPP had only earlier this month in Helsinki announced the need to "increase citizens' trust in our institutions."

The group also proclaimed the need for more transparency and accountability.

Those announcements were packaged to coincide with the launch of Manfred Weber's bid to become the next European Commission president.

Unlike the European Parliament, commissioners are required to meet with only registered lobbyists. Also unlike the parliament, the commissioners are required to publish those meetings.

The commission had pushed to extend those same demands onto both the parliament and the council. Talks have ground to a halt because of the parliament's resistance.

The commission may now have to drop the effort altogether, meaning MEPs will not have to vote on it in the plenary and make their true positions known to the public.

The EPP resistance found allies with the liberal Alde group, while the socialist S&D have historically been more ambivalent.

However, the Greens, the far-left and some far-right MEPs have consistently argued for a mandatory lobby register.

MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee were set to vote on the matter on Wednesday.

But with the legal services declaring the provision illegal, it appears unlikely the vote on the particular measure will go ahead.

In a further twist, the legal services had in 2013 actually recommended that MEPs publish meetings with lobbyists.

Today, the legal services says that too poses a big problem. Both the EPP and Alde have in the past voted against getting MEPs to publish their meetings with lobbyists.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  2. Unelected EU parliament official blocks release of #Metoo papers
  3. EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses
EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses

The General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg argued that disclosure of how MEPs use their monthly €4,400 expenses allowance risks violating an MEP's data protection rights. Journalists behind the case will appeal.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs delay vote on greater transparency
  2. Interpol rejects Russian candidate after outcry
  3. Investors seek compensation for Danske Bank losses
  4. Analysis: one-in-four Europeans vote populist
  5. Italy moves to seize Aquarius for illegal waste disposal
  6. EU parliament approves Italian to check European banks
  7. EU agrees tightening rules on foreign strategic investment
  8. Soros' foundation demands apology from Facebook

Opinion

EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

We must not undervalue what a massive step the European Parliament vote represents. The hard work has paid off. We can take a moment to celebrate, but the hard work begins again for finalising strong protection for European whistleblowers.

Opinion

Dodgy regime lobbying is below the EU's radar

In Brussels, PR professionals and lobbying consultants are working for some of the world's most autocratic regimes. And we have no way of knowing for sure who they are, how much they are paid, or what they are up to.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Latest News

  1. EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection
  2. Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal
  3. New EU human rights sanctions to focus on Africa
  4. Boycott threats mount on eve of Interpol election
  5. EU parliament to renege on transparency promises
  6. Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy
  7. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  8. Cold shoulder for Franco-German euro budget plan

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us