Wednesday

13th Mar 2019

Feature

Nuclear lobby forgot to invite critics to Romania's EU debate

  • EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete featured as a headliner at the event, co-organised by two nuclear lobby groups (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

Some 75 people showed up last month at an event organised at Romania's EU embassy - its so-called 'permanent representation' in Brussels.

The topic was 'How to create a climate-friendly future in Europe'.

Lisbeth Kirk

  • During the first six months of 2019, Romania holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU - the powerful EU institution representing national governments (Photo: Peter Teffer)

The sponsors were Foratom and Romatom, two nuclear lobby organisations.

Foratom calls itself "the voice of the European nuclear industry" and represents 15 national nuclear associations, including Romatom, which is a lobby group representing Romanian nuclear companies.

Their message was clear.

It was written on a banner next to the speakers' lectern at the event on 19 February, which said: "Nuclear energy is essential to an EU low-carbon future".

The nuclear lobby gave its message extra weight by attaching it to the six-month Romanian presidency of the EU Council.

But there was one thing missing - anyone with an even mildly critical view of nuclear energy.

"I have not received any invitation and as far as we can see nobody in our office has," Klaus Rohrig, a green campaigner, told EUobserver afterwards.

Rohrig is the EU climate and energy policy coordinator at Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, one of the leading environmental NGOs in the 'Brussels bubble'.

"It is very likely that one of us would have gone to such an event [if there had been invitations], given its troubling focus on nuclear [energy] in the context of the EU's long-term strategy," said Rohrig.

The nuclear sector's impact on climate change is far smaller than that of fossil fuels, but many, though not all, environmentalists are still critical of atomic energy.

"Nuclear energy is the most expensive form of electricity production and has massive environmental costs," Sebastian Mang, EU climate and energy policy adviser at Greenpeace, another leading NGO, told EUobserver.

But Mang also missed the Romanian EU presidency event because Greenpeace was also not invited.

"When discussing climate change people protecting the environment must have a voice," said Mang.

EUobserver and a handful of other media were invited, according to a list of participants, which was distributed at the event. The invitation came in an email sent from a Foratom domain name.

But the debate was not publicly announced on the Romanian permanent representation's website, nor on the websites of Foratom or Romatom.

The participants list - which also included people who registered, but who did not show up - consisted of 32 percent of people working for private companies.

Some 28 percent of registered participants came from one of the member states' permanent representations in Brussels, while another 12 percent came from national ministries.

Around 13 percent of registrations came from employees of the European Commission.

There were no registrations from civil society representatives, unless one counted the handful of representatives of non-profit nuclear energy research institutes.

Teodor Chirica is president of Foratom.

In an interview during the coffee break, Chirica told EUobserver that Foratom had sent out the invitations for the event.

Chirica said it was Foratom which suggested to Romania's energy ministry to help in organising the event.

"The ministry of energy was happy with this and here we are," he said.

He noted that diplomats from several member states, with nuclear energy in their portfolios, were present.

"They have something to think about [after the event]," he said.

But Chirica could not explain why environmental groups were not invited because he was not involved in the day-to-day planning, he said.

"I don't have the right answer to this," he said.

During the reception afterwards, informal responses from other Foratom employees suggested the absence of civil society was more due to oversight than malign intentions.

But the event also posed other questions about the decision by Romania to outsource part of the organisation of an EU presidency meeting to an industry lobby group.

"For this event, the Romanian presidency of the EU council aimed at fostering discussions with a variety of stakeholders in the energy sector," a spokeswoman for the Romanian presidency told EUobserver.

"Given that the focus was on low-carbon technologies speakers included organisations representing various sources of energy. We had a broad attendance from member states, EU officials, as well as press representatives," she said.

EUobserver asked the spokeswoman whether Romania had given the nuclear lobby group instructions on who to invite, and whether it regretted that there were no voices representing civil society.

But she did not directly address those questions in her emailed reply.

"As a priority for the Romanian presidency of the EU council, this event is part of a series of open debates, both in formal and informal council formations and stakeholder events, on the topic of a long-term climate strategy," she said.

She also confirmed what a pro-transparency NGO in Brussels, Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), had recently warned about.

"As a common practice for presidencies of the EU council, this has been a jointly organised event, where the workload and logistics was shared amongst the different partners," the Romanian spokeswoman noted.

The event was held just two weeks after CEO published a report on lobbying via the temporary EU presidencies, in which it said corporate sponsorship of rotating presidencies "now appears to be standard".

The presidencies were "a target for lobbies both before and during the presidency, as a way to influence its agenda and to curry favour", the report said.

EU member states have also use the presidency to promote national industries, the report added.

Climate scenarios

The idea of the nuclear lobby event at the Romanian embassy was to frame nuclear energy as part of the "Solutions for a 2050 carbon-free Europe", as the meeting was titled.

Regardless of it being in the nuclear sector's interests, there are important independent voices which say the same, including the UN's influential Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Last October, the IPCC published a report on how to stave off the worst effects of global warming by limiting average temperature increase to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels.

In most of its 1.5C-scenarios, the share of nuclear energy in electricity generation was expected to increase.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also said nuclear power's "potential to contribute to power sector decarbonisation is significant".

The IEA however also acknowledged that citizens' concerns over safety issues "remain an obstacle to development" of more nuclear energy.

'No point' imposing nuclear power

The lobby-sponsored event focused on scenarios and modelling, but did not address public attitudes towards nuclear power.

In his closing remarks, Foratom's director-general Yves Desbazeille acknowledged the importance of public acceptance when asked about the issue by this website.

"Obviously we are not going to do anything without having the public with us. There is no point of imposing anything," said Desbazeille.

The event organisers did little for that cause with their invitations policy.

But this week the Romanian presidency said it held a meeting with environmental groups about the EU's long-term climate strategy and "other environmental subjects" in a chink of light to NGOs.

  1. EU embassies 'shockingly' opaque about lobbyists
  2. Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant
  3. UK to depart EU court and Euratom
  4. EU lets UK subsidise nuclear power plant
Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant

Luxembourg threw its support behind Austria in a legal challenge against the Commission in what the two countries see as unfair state subsidies to nuclear plants. They also seek to bring other EU countries aboard.

UK to depart EU court and Euratom

UK position papers call for departure from EU court and nuclear treaty as officials prepare for second round of Brexit talks.

EU lets UK subsidise nuclear power plant

EU officials have said the UK can use state money to help build a nuclear power plant, despite objections from Austria and Green politicians.

EU on path towards whistleblower protection

EU lawmakers and member states have struck a political deal on the first-ever EU-wide directive on whistleblower protection - following years of big tax-evasion revelations and the laundering of dirty money in European banks.

Germany's CDU lukewarm on Macron's EU vision

Germany's anointed new leader has echoed France in calling for EU reform to combat populism - but with a stronger role for national governments and with little prospect of sharing German wealth.

  1. Barnier: risk of no-deal Brexit 'never higher'
  2. May loses Brexit vote by 149 ballots
  3. EU tables 10-point plan for future relations with China
  4. Northern Ireland's DUP reject May's revised Brexit deal
  5. Blow for May as Brexit deal ruled legally 'unchanged'
  6. MEPs lock horns on title of EU human rights sanctions
  7. EU agrees protection for whistleblowers
  8. Germany's Huawei deal risks US intelligence sharing

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeKati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

  1. Estonian spies warn EU on Russian security threat
  2. March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
  3. Europe shifts gear to balance relations with China better
  4. Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift
  5. The Magnitsky Act - and its name
  6. EU on path towards whistleblower protection
  7. EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals
  8. Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

  1. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  4. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

